BlackBerry, Alkermes rise; Neogen, Tilray Brands fall, Tuesday, 4/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $3.13 to $253.39.

The railroad agreed to pay $600 million to settle claims related to a fiery train derailment in 2023 in eastern Ohio.

Invitation Homes Inc., down 23 cents to $35.57.

The rental home company is acquiring 500 newly built homes.

Neogen Corp., down $1.34 to $13.04.

The maker of medical testing kits cut its revenue forecast for the year.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 22 cents to $3.10.

The cybersecurity software and services company announced a collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices.

Alkermes Plc., up 80 cents to $26.73.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.

Tilray Brands Inc., down 53 cents to $2.06.

The cannabis company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Harmonic Inc., down $1.92 to $11.22.

The video content technology company said CEO Patrick Harshman will retire in June.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., down 6 cents to $2.67.

The solar technology company’s financial updated disappointed investors.

