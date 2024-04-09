BlackBerry, Alkermes rise; Neogen, Tilray Brands fall, Tuesday, 4/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Norfolk Southern Corp., up $3.13 to $253.39.
The railroad agreed to pay $600 million to settle claims related to a fiery train derailment in 2023 in eastern Ohio.
Invitation Homes Inc., down 23 cents to $35.57.
The rental home company is acquiring 500 newly built homes.
Neogen Corp., down $1.34 to $13.04.
The maker of medical testing kits cut its revenue forecast for the year.
BlackBerry Ltd., up 22 cents to $3.10.
The cybersecurity software and services company announced a collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices.
Alkermes Plc., up 80 cents to $26.73.
The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.
Tilray Brands Inc., down 53 cents to $2.06.
The cannabis company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Harmonic Inc., down $1.92 to $11.22.
The video content technology company said CEO Patrick Harshman will retire in June.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., down 6 cents to $2.67.
The solar technology company’s financial updated disappointed investors.
