Live Radio
Home » Latest News » BlackBerry, Alkermes rise; Neogen,…

BlackBerry, Alkermes rise; Neogen, Tilray Brands fall, Tuesday, 4/9/2024

The Associated Press

April 9, 2024, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $3.13 to $253.39.

The railroad agreed to pay $600 million to settle claims related to a fiery train derailment in 2023 in eastern Ohio.

Invitation Homes Inc., down 23 cents to $35.57.

The rental home company is acquiring 500 newly built homes.

Neogen Corp., down $1.34 to $13.04.

The maker of medical testing kits cut its revenue forecast for the year.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 22 cents to $3.10.

The cybersecurity software and services company announced a collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices.

Alkermes Plc., up 80 cents to $26.73.

The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.

Tilray Brands Inc., down 53 cents to $2.06.

The cannabis company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Harmonic Inc., down $1.92 to $11.22.

The video content technology company said CEO Patrick Harshman will retire in June.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., down 6 cents to $2.67.

The solar technology company’s financial updated disappointed investors.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up