Big 5: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.54. A year ago, they were trading at $7.75.

