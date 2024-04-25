Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.9 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $71.45, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.