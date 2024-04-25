Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.9 million.

The West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $60.78, a rise of 94% in the last 12 months.

