Bassett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $86.6 million in the period.

Bassett shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

