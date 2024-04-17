Bank OZK: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $175.5…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $175.5 million.

The bank, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, said it had earnings of $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $666.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $406 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.3 million.

