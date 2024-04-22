Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.4 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.4 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $252.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $156.2 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.8 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

