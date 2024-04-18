Banco Latinoamericano: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.3 million.

The Panama City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.40 per share.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.56, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.

