Ball: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $3.69 billion. On…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $3.69 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $11.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

Ball shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.