Badger Meter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 99 cents.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.9 million.

Badger Meter shares have decreased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

