AZZ: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $17.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $366.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $101.6 million, or $3.46 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion.

AZZ shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 88% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.