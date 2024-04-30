Axos Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $110.7…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $110.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $476.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $294.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.9 million.

Axos Financial shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.61, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

