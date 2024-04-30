Axonics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $91.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.6 million.

Axonics shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $66.77, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXNX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.