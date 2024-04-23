Avangrid: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $351 million.…

The Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 88 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period.

Avangrid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.17 to $2.32 per share.

Avangrid shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.87, a decrease of 10% in the last 12 months.

