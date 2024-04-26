AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $190.1 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.45 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.5 billion.

AutoNation shares have increased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 6%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

