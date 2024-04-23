AudioEye: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $829,000 in its…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $829,000 in its first quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, AudioEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.4 million to $8.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

AudioEye expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $34.3 million to $34.7 million.

AudioEye shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.40, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEYE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.