ATN International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $186.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.7 million.

ATN International expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

ATN International shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.72, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

