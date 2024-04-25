Atlassian: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.8…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Atlassian said it expects revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEAM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.