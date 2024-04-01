Atlantic American: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $171,000, or 3 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $186.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.82. A year ago, they were trading at $2.50.

