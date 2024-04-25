Astrazeneca: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.18 billion.…

The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $12.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.92 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have climbed nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZN

