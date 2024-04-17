ASML: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $3.38.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period.

ASML shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

