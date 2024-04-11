Argan: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.4 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $573.3 million.

Argan shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.35, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

