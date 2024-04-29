Arch Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $1.12…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $1.12 billion.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.76 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

Arch Capital shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $91.25, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACGL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.