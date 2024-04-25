AptarGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $83.1…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $83.1 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $915.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.38.

AptarGroup shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $140.18, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

