Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
3. SHEIN – Shopping Online, ROADGET BUSINESS PTE. LTD.
4. Google, Google
5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. The Masters Tournament, Augusta National, Inc.
8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
9. Google Maps, Google
10. ChatGPT, OpenAI
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
9. Papa’s Paleteria To Go!, Flipline Studios
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.