Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

April 16, 2024, 11:44 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

3. SHEIN – Shopping Online, ROADGET BUSINESS PTE. LTD.

4. Google, Google

5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. The Masters Tournament, Augusta National, Inc.

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. Google Maps, Google

10. ChatGPT, OpenAI

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Papa’s Paleteria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

