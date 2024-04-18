Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15.7 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $361.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.6 million, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.75 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

