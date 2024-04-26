Aon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $5.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.66 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.86 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.12 billion.

Aon shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 6%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

