AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $190.4 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $190.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.73. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.7 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of 54 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $270 million to $275 million.

AngioDynamics shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.