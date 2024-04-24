Amphenol: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $548.7 million. The…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $548.7 million.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.24 billion to $3.3 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Amphenol shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 6%. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

