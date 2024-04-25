American Airlines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a first-quarter…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $312 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $12.57 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, American Airlines expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.45.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $3.25 per share.

American Airlines shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

