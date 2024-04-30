Amazon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $10.43 billion. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $10.43 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $143.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $144 billion to $149 billion.

Amazon shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $179.23, a rise of 76% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

