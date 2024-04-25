Altria: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.13 billion.…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were $1.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.72 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.17 per share.

