Alphabet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $23.66 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $80.54 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $67.59 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOGL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.