AllianceBernstein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $77.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $884.2 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have climbed almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.71, a decrease of 2% in the last 12 months.

