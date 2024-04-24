Align Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $105 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $2.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $997.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

Align Technology shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $315.09, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

