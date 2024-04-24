Alamos Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $42.1 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $42.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $277.6 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.20, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

