Air Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $181,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $2.1 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $51.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.71. A year ago, they were trading at $3.78.

