Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $347.2 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $347.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.94, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.