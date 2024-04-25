Advantage Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.2…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $103.4 million in the period.

Advantage Energy shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.72, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

