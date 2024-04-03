Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $89.2 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $905.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897 million.

Acuity Brands shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

