ACNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.3 million, which met Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

