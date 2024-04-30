ACI Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.8 million…

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $316 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $345 million to $355 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.