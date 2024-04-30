A10 Networks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period.

A10 Networks shares have fallen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.06, a fall of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

