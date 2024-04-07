7 Stocks Jeff Bezos Is Buying

In 2021, Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon.com Inc.’s (ticker: AMZN) CEO nearly 30 years after helping get the company…

In 2021, Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon.com Inc.’s (ticker: AMZN) CEO nearly 30 years after helping get the company off the ground. But for a powerful guy like Bezos, it’s hard to just kick back and relax.

Case in point, around the time he stepped down he took a trip into space via his rocket and space travel startup Blue Origin — and has stated that he’s spending most of his time on this venture.

Unfortunately, Blue Origin is still a closely held, private venture that’s not easy for others to invest in. However, there are a few other stocks that have Bezos’ fingerprints on them, either directly or through his Bezos Expeditions investment firm.

Here’s a short list of some of those options if you’re interested in investing in or following stocks Jeff Bezos is buying:

Stock Market capitalization Year-to-date performance as of April 11 Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) $103 billion 17.7% Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) $3.6 billion 0.5% Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) $9.1 billion -59.2% Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) $2.1 billion 129.4% Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) $160 billion 23.7% Workday Inc. (WDAY) $70.6 billion -2.7% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) $1.9 trillion 24.4%

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

In 2011, Bezos invested in Airbnb via his personal venture capital

firm, Bezos Expeditions. That series B funding round has definitely paid off in the intervening years, as ABNB stock is now publicly traded and the firm is valued at more than $100 billion. Shares don’t seem to be slowing down, either, with a gain of more than 45% in the past 12 months — meaning even if you didn’t get that early foothold in the short-term rental firm like Bezos, there still may be profit potential for you.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Though currently unprofitable, $4 billion software firm Remitly is worth watching as it is still in its early phases of growth. The company provides digital financial services that cater to immigrants and expatriates through cross-border remittance services via its mobile app and website. It’s a hyper-specific business, but considering the frictions that often accompany these global payments, there is ample potential for growth — and strong demand from customers — in the years ahead. With a top line of more than $1 billion and growth rates north of 20% projected for both this fiscal year and 2025, this could be one of the up-and-coming Bezos stocks to watch in the future.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

You’ve probably already heard of hyped-up electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian — and lately, you may know it best from a series of shortfalls that have resulted in the stock slumping about 35% in the past 12 months. But you may not know that Amazon is one of its largest institutional investors, with over 158 million shares, or about 16% of the entire company. The company probably hasn’t been pleased about the short-term performance, but for long-term potential there’s still something to watch — particularly if you’re a company like Amazon that may be more interested in its future EV fleet needs than the broader sales of Rivian.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

Sana is a high-tech health care company that is concerned with cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas. These include treatments for cancer, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases and others. As is often the case for development-stage pharmaceutical companies, Sana is bleeding cash as it works its product candidates through drug trials. But the Seattle-based firm is just down the street from Amazon’s headquarters, and Bezos got in on the ground floor with his Bezos Expeditions investment. Filings also show that Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) is an investor, so the e-commerce entrepreneur is in good company with this health care play.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

As with Airbnb, Bezos invested early on in this ride-sharing giant via a piece of Uber’s series B funding round. The popular ride-hailing app went public in 2019 at $45 per share, valuing the company at more than $80 billion at the time, and it has since nearly doubled in size. Bezos Expeditions is still an investor, however, so there’s a chance for continued upside if UBER stock continues to prove its dominance amid changes in 21st-century transportation trends.

Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Following a familiar script, Workday was also one of the technology companies that Bezos Expeditions funded along the way to its growth and IPO. Furthermore, there’s a business relationship between cloud-computing services giant Amazon Web Services and Workday, which is one of the leading providers of cloud-based applications for finance and human resources management. Though it went public way back in 2012, the company continues to find growth rates that newer startups would envy, including roughly 15% revenue expansion projected for each of its next two fiscal years.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon itself has to be acknowledged as the final catch-all option to invest like Jeff Bezos via publicly traded stocks. Many of the companies that Bezos Expeditions has a stake in are privately held, but some have been sucked up directly into the Amazon mothership. Amazon’s investments include a few prominent companies like Whole Foods, but there are also lots of smaller entities involved in everything from AI and robotics to cloud computing. When you’re the size of Amazon, it sometimes makes sense to purchase the whole kit and caboodle rather than take a small stake. So by investing in Amazon, you’re also holding a stake in a bunch of other firms that are now rolled up into the behemoth that Bezos built.

7 Stocks Jeff Bezos Is Buying originally appeared on usnews.com