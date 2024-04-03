3M: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $928 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8 billion in the period.

3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.