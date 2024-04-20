20 Best STEM Careers

Explore the top STEM-related careers. STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, offers some of the most lucrative…

Explore the top STEM-related careers.

STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, offers some of the most lucrative and fast-growing career paths. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 10.4 million people in the U.S. had a job in STEM in 2022, and that number is projected to grow 10.8% by 2032. The median salary of people working in STEM-related fields is $101,650, more than double that of those working in non-STEM occupations.

To help you find the best STEM career path, we’ve compiled a list of the best STEM jobs. All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, and employment data comes from the BLS.

20. Dentist

Median salary: $155,040

Expected job growth by 2032: 4.4%

Dentist ranks No. 9 among the Best-Paying Jobs and No. 17 among the Best Health Care Jobs.

These health care professionals identify problems in and treat patients’ mouth, gums and teeth. Some of the common procedures they perform include extracting teeth, fitting dentures and filling cavities.

To become a dentist, you’ll need to attend dental school after graduating college. To practice, you must pass the Integrated National Board Dental Examination and obtain state-specific licensure.

Learn more about dentists.

19. Biochemist

Median salary: $103,810

Expected job growth by 2032: 6.7%

Biochemist ranks No. 4 among the Best Science Jobs.

Sometimes called molecular biologists or cellular biologists, biochemists study the molecular mechanisms by which cells feed, divide and grow. They apply their knowledge to develop treatments for diseases, improve agricultural practices or develop new materials.

Most entry-level positions in the field require a bachelor’s or master’s degree. But if you’re interested in independent research and development, you’ll need a Ph.D.

Learn more about biochemists.

18. Computer Systems Analyst

Median salary: $102,240

Expected job growth by 2032: 9.6%

Computer systems analyst ranks No. 6 among the Best Technology Jobs.

These professionals’ main responsibility is to design better computer systems and processes for their clients. To do so, they first assess a company’s or organization’s technology needs and identify areas for improvement. Then, they develop plans to implement new systems or modify existing ones.

A bachelor’s degree in information sciences or a related field, such as computer science, is typically required to get started in this field.

Learn more about computer systems analysts.

17. Biomedical Engineer

Median salary: $99,550

Expected job growth by 2032: 5.1%

Biomedical engineers improve wellness and quality of life by researching and developing solutions to biological and medical problems. For example, they may design and develop medical equipment and software, such as artificial internal organs, replacements for body parts, medical imaging systems and drug delivery systems to improve patients’ lives.

These professionals typically have at least a bachelor’s degree from a biomedical engineering program or a graduate degree in biomedical engineering.

Learn more about biomedical engineers.

16. Environmental Engineer

Median salary: $96,530

Expected job growth by 2032: 6.1%

Environmental engineer ranks No. 2 among the Best Engineering Jobs.

These professionals use their engineering expertise to help prevent, control or remediate hazards to the environment. For example, they may design systems and equipment to control waste and pollution.

If you’re interested in this field, you’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree in civil, chemical, environmental or general engineering.

Learn more about environmental engineers.

15. Political Scientist

Median salary: $128,020

Expected job growth by 2032: 6.6%

Political scientist ranks No. 2 among the Best Social Services Jobs and No. 18 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

Political scientists study political systems and institutions to understand how governments function and influence society. They use their knowledge and research findings to help plan, develop or carry out policies. Political scientists can work in academia, government agencies, nonprofit organizations or as consultants.

Learn more about political scientists.

14. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $203,090

Expected job growth by 2032: 9%

Nurse anesthetists rank No. 5 among the Best-Paying Jobs and No. 6 among the Best Health Care Jobs.

These health care professionals are advanced practice registered nurses who specialize in providing anesthesia care to patients undergoing medical procedures. During the procedures, they monitor patient vital signs. Afterward, they oversee recovery.

To become a nurse anesthetist, you must have a bachelor’s degree, licensure as a registered nurse and a minimum of one year of experience in a critical care setting. You’ll then need to complete an accredited graduate-level nurse anesthesia program and the national certification exam.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

13. Industrial Psychologist

Median salary: $139,280

Expected job growth by 2032: 5.9%

Industrial psychologist ranks No. 1 among the Best Science Jobs and No. 13 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

Also known as organizational psychologists, industrial psychologists strive to understand human behavior within the workplace and help employees improve productivity and overall well-being. They may apply their understanding of psychological principles to various aspects of the workplace, including hiring, training, performance evaluation and organizational development.

Learn more about industrial psychologists.

12. Web Developer

Median salary: $78,580

Expected job growth by 2032: 17%

Web developer ranks No. 5 among the Best Technology Jobs.

They create and maintain websites using coding and programming skills. There are three main types of professionals in this field: front-end, back-end and full-stack developers. Front-end developers focus on user interface and experience, using languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript to design the visual elements of a website. Back-end developers work on the server side of web applications and manage databases, server logic and application functionality. Full-stack developers are experts in both front-end and back-end development.

You don’t necessarily need a college degree to become a web developer, although some employers may prefer candidates with a bachelor’s degree in programming or computer science.

Learn more about web developers.

11. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $96,310

Expected job growth by 2032: 10%

Mechanical engineer ranks No. 1 among the Best Engineering Jobs and No. 18 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These professionals research, develop and test all kinds of devices and machines, such as electric generators, internal combustion engines and steam and gas turbines. They can work just about anywhere their mechanical skills can be applied, but many work in the robotics, automotive or aerospace industries.

Most mechanical engineers have a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or mechanical engineering technology.

Learn more about mechanical engineers.

10. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $85,720

Expected job growth by 2032: 22.5%

Operations research analyst ranks No. 6 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 15 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These professionals use techniques such as optimization, data mining and mathematical modeling to develop solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently and cost-effectively. For example, they may work on supply chain optimization, production planning, inventory management and other common business problems.

Entry-level operations research analysts typically have a bachelor’s degree in math or industrial engineering, but some employers may prefer job candidates with a master’s degree.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

9. Statistician

Median salary: $98,920

Expected job growth by 2032: 31.6%

Statistician ranks No. 4 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 12 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These experts collect, analyze and interpret numerical data to solve real-world problems and may specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics or business statistics. Statisticians’ work typically involves designing surveys, collecting data surveys and observational studies, and using statistical software to analyze the data.

To become a statistician, you must have at least a bachelor’s degree in statistics, although a master’s degree in statistics or survey methodology could open more doors.

Learn more about statisticians.

8. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Expected job growth by 2032: 23.2%

Actuary ranks No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 9 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

They use mathematics, statistical techniques and financial theory to assess the financial risks of potential events. Most work in the insurance and finance industries, helping companies develop strategies to minimize financial losses and set insurance premiums.

To become a certified actuary, you must have a bachelor’s degree and pass a series of actuarial exams, such as the associate-level and fellow-level certifications offered by the Society of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society.

Learn more about actuaries.

7. Data Scientist

Median salary: $103,500

Expected job growth by 2032: 35.2%

Data scientist ranks No. 4 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 8 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

They collect, clean and analyze large data sets to uncover valuable insights. These insights help organizations solve complex problems and make data-driven decisions, whether that’s improving business strategies, optimizing marketing campaigns or developing new products.

You don’t necessarily need a college degree to become a data scientist, although many have one in engineering, math, computer science or business.

Learn more about data scientists.

6. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $112,000

Expected job growth by 2032: 31.5%

Information security analyst ranks No. 3 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 7 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These professionals help protect an organization’s computer systems against data breaches and cyberattacks by maintaining firewalls or data encryption software, developing security standards, and identifying risks and vulnerabilities in network systems.

Most information security analysts have at least a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology, engineering or math.

Learn more about information security analysts.

5. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $104,830

Expected job growth by 2032: 28.4%

Medical and health services managers work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities running. They do everything from overseeing the training and recruitment of hospital staff to handling finances and balancing budgets for each department. Most medical and health services managers have at least a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

4. Physician Assistant

Median salary: $126,010

Expected job growth by 2032: 26.5%

Physician assistant ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 5 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These health care professionals practice medicine under the supervision of a licensed physician and are trained to diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, and perform procedures. They can work in various health care settings, including hospitals, clinics and physician offices, and they can specialize in different areas of medicine, including cardiology, dermatology and oncology.

To become a PA, you must have a bachelor’s degree with a science- or health care-related major and gain some hands-on experience by working in a health-related job. You’ll then need to earn your master’s degree by completing a PA training program.

Learn more about physician assistants.

3. IT Manager

Median salary: $164,070

Expected job growth by 2032: 15.4%

IT manager ranks No. 4 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking and No. 8 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

IT managers help organizations oversee all computer-related tasks and problems. Some of their duties may include planning upgrades of existing software or hardware, running regular checks on network and data security, working with product vendors and supervising IT staff.

IT managers typically have a bachelor’s degree in a related field like computer science or information technology.

Learn more about IT managers.

2. Software Developer

Median salary: $127,260

Expected job growth by 2032: 25.7%

Software developers use programming languages, frameworks and tools to develop software that solves problems for users or organizations. They can specialize in various areas such as mobile app development, game development or enterprise software solutions.

Although not required, most software engineers have a degree in computer science or a related field and are proficient in programming languages like Java, Python or C++. If you’re interested in becoming a software engineer but don’t want to go through years of schooling, consider joining a boot camp or taking advantage of free online learning platforms like freeCodeCamp.

Learn more about software developers.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $121,610

Expected job growth by 2032: 44.5%

Nurse practitioner ranks No. 1 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 23 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

These health care professionals are registered nurses with additional education, which allows them to take patient histories and also perform physical exams, order labs, analyze lab results, prescribe medicines and authorize treatment plans.

All nurse practitioners must first be registered nurses, so a bachelor’s degree, associate degree or other approved diploma is required. You’ll also need to pass the National Council Licensure Examination. Then you must earn a master’s or doctoral degree from an accredited nursing program, which can take up to four years.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

