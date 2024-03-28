Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.45 +1.35 +1350.0
2iBiors 4.98 1.02 4.06 +2.69 +196.4
3IsoRay 1.36 .38 1.19 +.79 +196.0
4LairdSuper 3.48 .71 2.40 +1.49 +163.7
5vjAerocentry 1 4.48 1.39 2.86 +1.45 +102.8
6RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .66 +.33 +100.0
7MAIABiotc 3.07 .99 2.20 +1.03 + 88.0
8AustinGold 1.66 .62 1.21 +.47 + 63.5
9AEONBioph 17.17 6.65 11.60 +4.40 + 61.1
10BiomX .86 .19 .45 +.17 + 60.7
11TasekoM 2.25 1.27 2.17 +.77 + 55.0
12Stereotaxis 3.29 1.72 2.61 +.86 + 49.1
13GalianoGld 6 1.41 .80 1.40 +.46 + 48.9
14Electromed 36 17.85 9.81 16.15 +5.24 + 48.0
15DecisPtSyst 9.26 5.68 9.07 +2.81 + 44.9
16IndiaGlCap .50 .27 .40 +.12 + 42.9
17BiomXun .82 .05 .35 +.10 + 38.9
18BitNileHlpfD 24.47 17.25 23.60 +6.60 + 38.8
19MultiWaysn .39 .20 .31 +.09 + 37.8
20LineageCell 1.61 .84 1.48 +.39 + 35.8
21CompxIntl 19 39.91 20.62 34.30 +9.02 + 35.7
22TrinityPlace .38 .08 .15 +.04 + 35.1
23EspeyMfg 14 27.32 17.97 25.25 +6.55 + 35.0
24RingEnergy 2 1.98 1.25 1.96 +.50 + 34.2
25IdahoStrRs 71 9.05 5.66 8.46 +2.13 + 33.6
26ArmataPhr 4.48 2.76 4.18 +.94 + 29.0
27SupDrillPdts 30 .95 .69 .91 +.20 + 28.0
28FOXOTchrs .45 .26 .41 +.09 + 27.2
29GranTrragrs 15 7.20 4.72 7.14 +1.50 + 26.6
30MatinasBio .43 .18 .27 +.06 + 25.5
31Trio-Tech 30 6.86 4.92 6.36 +1.29 + 25.4
32VistaGold .57 .32 .57 +.11 + 25.0
33IncOpporRI 24 17.82 13.11 16.74 +3.34 + 24.9
34AmbowEdurs 6.30 1.12 1.72 +.34 + 24.6
35AmShared 42 3.00 2.37 2.95 +.57 + 24.0
36SilvrcupMet 23 3.30 2.22 3.26 +.63 + 24.0
37KnowLabs .92 .37 .63 +.12 + 23.8
38EquinoxGld 40 6.12 3.95 6.02 +1.13 + 23.1
39MarygoldCos 1.49 .78 1.29 +.23 + 21.7
40BluerckHm 17.33 13.36 16.97 +2.98 + 21.3
41ObsidEngy 9 8.30 6.26 8.22 +1.44 + 21.2
42FriedmanInds 7 19.33 15.01 18.74 +3.28 + 21.2
43RileyExplor 4 33.00 21.27 33.00 +5.76 + 21.1
44ImperOilg 11 69.50 54.58 69.13 +11.94 + 20.9
45RaMedSys .75 .37 .49 +.08 + 20.3
46BKTechnolrs 15.70 11.06 14.60 +2.37 + 19.4
47SachemCap 10 4.64 3.39 4.46 +.72 + 19.3
48AvinoSlv&Gg .62 .44 .62 +.10 + 18.9
49AlphaPro 19 6.75 4.76 6.24 +.95 + 18.0
50IntlTowerHg .76 .47 .69 +.11 + 17.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Azitran 2.28 .18 .21 .71 77.6
2Oragenics 7.74 1.26 1.44 4.19 74.4
3SignDaySprn 1.53 .26 .29 .84 74.0
4BMTechwt .05 .01 .01 .02 64.7
5LoopMedia .100 .33 .37 .63 63.4
6ScorpiusHld .53 .15 .16 .28 63.2
7AgEaglAerrs 1.50 .63 .79 1.31 62.5
8DeltaApparel 8.00 2.47 2.99 4.14 58.1
9Northannn 1.64 .55 .64 .85 57.1
10AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .70 .92 1.13 55.1
11EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.61 5.11 5.88 53.5
12PalatinTch 5.65 1.46 1.87 2.11 53.0
13ArenaGpHl 2.81 .77 1.18 1.20 50.4
14MoviMage .96 .43 .48 .47 49.6
15PlanetGreen .58 .25 .26 .23 46.8
16AultAllncers 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
17BattalionOil 9.66 5.45 5.66 3.95 41.1
18BettrChoicrs 8.41 5.25 6.00 3.98 39.9
19Ashford 3.88 1.91 2.26 1.42 38.6
20MyomoInc 5.17 2.69 3.27 1.74 34.7
21ComstockM 5 .58 .33 .36 .18 33.6
22Sifco 4.17 2.87 3.18 1.36 30.0
23Cel-Sci 3.08 1.63 1.91 .81 29.8
24ProtalixBio 1.85 1.21 1.26 .52 29.2
25BirksGroup 4.80 2.40 3.34 1.36 28.9
26IssuerDirect 15 19.03 11.50 12.92 5.21 28.7
27GeniusGrp .70 .24 .48 .19 28.1
28GeeGroupInc 5 .51 .34 .36 .14 28.0
29AsensusSrg .38 .21 .23 .09 27.9
30Globalstar 2.13 1.25 1.47 .47 24.2
31i80Gold 1.81 1.23 1.34 .42 23.9
32CentrusEngy 8 57.00 37.05 41.53 —12.88 23.7
33Innsuites 22 1.92 1.25 1.32 .37 21.9
34SunLinkHlth .98 .71 .73 .20 21.5
35AltisrceAssts 1 5.69 3.17 3.26 .88 21.3
36PineapplFinl 1.80 1.20 1.43 .36 20.1
37NovaGoldg 3.89 2.23 3.00 .74 19.8
38Inuvo .57 .32 .34 .08 19.8
39BMTech 2.33 1.60 1.65 .40 19.5
40GoldenMinrs 2 .55 .26 .42 .10 19.2
41FrshVineW 1.06 .66 .74 .17 18.8
42InfuSystem 10.58 8.35 8.57 1.97 18.7
43RadiantLogis 6 6.66 5.25 5.42 1.22 18.4
44B2goldCpg 10 3.22 2.34 2.61 .55 17.4
45TompkinsFncl 53 60.55 46.31 50.29 9.94 16.5
46OceanPwr .37 .25 .27 .05 16.1
47ITTechPck .37 .20 .26 .05 16.1
48AberdnGlbInco 6.47 4.73 5.43 1.03 15.9
49FundemGlb 4 1.54 1.17 1.24 .23 15.6
50WestwatRs .60 .45 .49 .08 13.3
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

