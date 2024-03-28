UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.45
|+1.35
|+1350.0
|2iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|4.06
|+2.69
|+196.4
|3IsoRay
|1.36
|.38
|1.19
|+.79
|+196.0
|4LairdSuper
|3.48
|.71
|2.40
|+1.49
|+163.7
|5vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|1.39
|2.86
|+1.45
|+102.8
|6RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.66
|+.33
|+100.0
|7MAIABiotc
|3.07
|.99
|2.20
|+1.03
|+
|88.0
|8AustinGold
|1.66
|.62
|1.21
|+.47
|+
|63.5
|9AEONBioph
|17.17
|6.65
|11.60
|+4.40
|+
|61.1
|10BiomX
|.86
|.19
|.45
|+.17
|+
|60.7
|11TasekoM
|2.25
|1.27
|2.17
|+.77
|+
|55.0
|12Stereotaxis
|3.29
|1.72
|2.61
|+.86
|+
|49.1
|13GalianoGld
|6
|1.41
|.80
|1.40
|+.46
|+
|48.9
|14Electromed
|36
|17.85
|9.81
|16.15
|+5.24
|+
|48.0
|15DecisPtSyst
|9.26
|5.68
|9.07
|+2.81
|+
|44.9
|16IndiaGlCap
|.50
|.27
|.40
|+.12
|+
|42.9
|17BiomXun
|.82
|.05
|.35
|+.10
|+
|38.9
|18BitNileHlpfD
|24.47
|17.25
|23.60
|+6.60
|+
|38.8
|19MultiWaysn
|.39
|.20
|.31
|+.09
|+
|37.8
|20LineageCell
|1.61
|.84
|1.48
|+.39
|+
|35.8
|21CompxIntl
|19
|39.91
|20.62
|34.30
|+9.02
|+
|35.7
|22TrinityPlace
|.38
|.08
|.15
|+.04
|+
|35.1
|23EspeyMfg
|14
|27.32
|17.97
|25.25
|+6.55
|+
|35.0
|24RingEnergy
|2
|1.98
|1.25
|1.96
|+.50
|+
|34.2
|25IdahoStrRs
|71
|9.05
|5.66
|8.46
|+2.13
|+
|33.6
|26ArmataPhr
|4.48
|2.76
|4.18
|+.94
|+
|29.0
|27SupDrillPdts
|30
|.95
|.69
|.91
|+.20
|+
|28.0
|28FOXOTchrs
|.45
|.26
|.41
|+.09
|+
|27.2
|29GranTrragrs
|15
|7.20
|4.72
|7.14
|+1.50
|+
|26.6
|30MatinasBio
|.43
|.18
|.27
|+.06
|+
|25.5
|31Trio-Tech
|30
|6.86
|4.92
|6.36
|+1.29
|+
|25.4
|32VistaGold
|.57
|.32
|.57
|+.11
|+
|25.0
|33IncOpporRI
|24
|17.82
|13.11
|16.74
|+3.34
|+
|24.9
|34AmbowEdurs
|6.30
|1.12
|1.72
|+.34
|+
|24.6
|35AmShared
|42
|3.00
|2.37
|2.95
|+.57
|+
|24.0
|36SilvrcupMet
|23
|3.30
|2.22
|3.26
|+.63
|+
|24.0
|37KnowLabs
|.92
|.37
|.63
|+.12
|+
|23.8
|38EquinoxGld
|40
|6.12
|3.95
|6.02
|+1.13
|+
|23.1
|39MarygoldCos
|1.49
|.78
|1.29
|+.23
|+
|21.7
|40BluerckHm
|17.33
|13.36
|16.97
|+2.98
|+
|21.3
|41ObsidEngy
|9
|8.30
|6.26
|8.22
|+1.44
|+
|21.2
|42FriedmanInds
|7
|19.33
|15.01
|18.74
|+3.28
|+
|21.2
|43RileyExplor
|4
|33.00
|21.27
|33.00
|+5.76
|+
|21.1
|44ImperOilg
|11
|69.50
|54.58
|69.13
|+11.94
|+
|20.9
|45RaMedSys
|.75
|.37
|.49
|+.08
|+
|20.3
|46BKTechnolrs
|15.70
|11.06
|14.60
|+2.37
|+
|19.4
|47SachemCap
|10
|4.64
|3.39
|4.46
|+.72
|+
|19.3
|48AvinoSlv&Gg
|.62
|.44
|.62
|+.10
|+
|18.9
|49AlphaPro
|19
|6.75
|4.76
|6.24
|+.95
|+
|18.0
|50IntlTowerHg
|.76
|.47
|.69
|+.11
|+
|17.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Azitran
|2.28
|.18
|.21
|—
|.71
|—
|77.6
|2Oragenics
|7.74
|1.26
|1.44
|—
|4.19
|—
|74.4
|3SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.26
|.29
|—
|.84
|—
|74.0
|4BMTechwt
|.05
|.01
|.01
|—
|.02
|—
|64.7
|5LoopMedia
|.100
|.33
|.37
|—
|.63
|—
|63.4
|6ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.15
|.16
|—
|.28
|—
|63.2
|7AgEaglAerrs
|1.50
|.63
|.79
|—
|1.31
|—
|62.5
|8DeltaApparel
|8.00
|2.47
|2.99
|—
|4.14
|—
|58.1
|9Northannn
|1.64
|.55
|.64
|—
|.85
|—
|57.1
|10AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.70
|.92
|—
|1.13
|—
|55.1
|11EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.61
|5.11
|—
|5.88
|—
|53.5
|12PalatinTch
|5.65
|1.46
|1.87
|—
|2.11
|—
|53.0
|13ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.77
|1.18
|—
|1.20
|—
|50.4
|14MoviMage
|.96
|.43
|.48
|—
|.47
|—
|49.6
|15PlanetGreen
|.58
|.25
|.26
|—
|.23
|—
|46.8
|16AultAllncers
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|17BattalionOil
|9.66
|5.45
|5.66
|—
|3.95
|—
|41.1
|18BettrChoicrs
|8.41
|5.25
|6.00
|—
|3.98
|—
|39.9
|19Ashford
|3.88
|1.91
|2.26
|—
|1.42
|—
|38.6
|20MyomoInc
|5.17
|2.69
|3.27
|—
|1.74
|—
|34.7
|21ComstockM
|5
|.58
|.33
|.36
|—
|.18
|—
|33.6
|22Sifco
|4.17
|2.87
|3.18
|—
|1.36
|—
|30.0
|23Cel-Sci
|3.08
|1.63
|1.91
|—
|.81
|—
|29.8
|24ProtalixBio
|1.85
|1.21
|1.26
|—
|.52
|—
|29.2
|25BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.40
|3.34
|—
|1.36
|—
|28.9
|26IssuerDirect
|15
|19.03
|11.50
|12.92
|—
|5.21
|—
|28.7
|27GeniusGrp
|.70
|.24
|.48
|—
|.19
|—
|28.1
|28GeeGroupInc
|5
|.51
|.34
|.36
|—
|.14
|—
|28.0
|29AsensusSrg
|.38
|.21
|.23
|—
|.09
|—
|27.9
|30Globalstar
|2.13
|1.25
|1.47
|—
|.47
|—
|24.2
|31i80Gold
|1.81
|1.23
|1.34
|—
|.42
|—
|23.9
|32CentrusEngy
|8
|57.00
|37.05
|41.53
|—12.88
|—
|23.7
|33Innsuites
|22
|1.92
|1.25
|1.32
|—
|.37
|—
|21.9
|34SunLinkHlth
|.98
|.71
|.73
|—
|.20
|—
|21.5
|35AltisrceAssts
|1
|5.69
|3.17
|3.26
|—
|.88
|—
|21.3
|36PineapplFinl
|1.80
|1.20
|1.43
|—
|.36
|—
|20.1
|37NovaGoldg
|3.89
|2.23
|3.00
|—
|.74
|—
|19.8
|38Inuvo
|.57
|.32
|.34
|—
|.08
|—
|19.8
|39BMTech
|2.33
|1.60
|1.65
|—
|.40
|—
|19.5
|40GoldenMinrs
|2
|.55
|.26
|.42
|—
|.10
|—
|19.2
|41FrshVineW
|1.06
|.66
|.74
|—
|.17
|—
|18.8
|42InfuSystem
|10.58
|8.35
|8.57
|—
|1.97
|—
|18.7
|43RadiantLogis
|6
|6.66
|5.25
|5.42
|—
|1.22
|—
|18.4
|44B2goldCpg
|10
|3.22
|2.34
|2.61
|—
|.55
|—
|17.4
|45TompkinsFncl
|53
|60.55
|46.31
|50.29
|—
|9.94
|—
|16.5
|46OceanPwr
|.37
|.25
|.27
|—
|.05
|—
|16.1
|47ITTechPck
|.37
|.20
|.26
|—
|.05
|—
|16.1
|48AberdnGlbInco
|6.47
|4.73
|5.43
|—
|1.03
|—
|15.9
|49FundemGlb
|4
|1.54
|1.17
|1.24
|—
|.23
|—
|15.6
|50WestwatRs
|.60
|.45
|.49
|—
|.08
|—
|13.3
|—————————
