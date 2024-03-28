Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 28.57 +18.91 +195.8
2GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +176.7
3NuScalePwwt 1.90 .21 .80 +.49 +158.1
4NuvationBio 4.16 1.43 3.64 +2.13 +141.1
5DWavQntm 2.44 .68 2.04 +1.16 +131.8
6Sweetgreen 26.15 9.66 25.26 +13.96 +123.5
7HyliionHld 1.96 .80 1.76 +.95 +116.2
8HippoHldg 19.76 7.75 18.27 +9.15 +100.3
9Kaman 45.94 21.85 45.87 +21.92 + 91.5
10MediaAlph 22.81 10.26 20.37 +9.22 + 82.7
11ProUltSemi 113.46 48.17 99.16 +44.74 + 82.2
12GaotuTeched 8.42 2.100 6.55 +2.93 + 80.9
13VistraEnrn 19 73.05 37.77 69.65 +31.13 + 80.8
14LiCycle 1.92 .35 1.03 +.45 + 76.1
15HimsHersHl 17.16 8.09 15.47 +6.57 + 73.8
16VertivHldg 86.63 44.31 81.67 +33.64 + 70.0
17Similarweb 9.76 5.07 9.00 +3.67 + 68.9
18ArisWtrSol 24 14.38 7.74 14.15 +5.76 + 68.7
19BancoMacro 9 54.67 24.41 48.18 +19.48 + 67.9
20CarvanaA 94.04 40.21 87.91 +34.97 + 66.1
21Innovid 2.49 1.25 2.49 +.99 + 66.0
22OrionGrpHoldg 9.84 4.41 8.20 +3.26 + 66.0
23VertAerosp 1.25 .51 1.14 +.45 + 65.7
24HeritageIns 11.07 5.51 10.65 +4.13 + 63.3
25CAVAGrpn 71.50 39.05 70.05 +27.07 + 63.0
26EMCORGp 26 354.73 209.31 350.20+134.77 + 62.6
27PrSUlShtN 176.97 65.01 156.70 +60.29 + 62.5
28OscarHlth 18.55 8.44 14.87 +5.72 + 62.5
29NuScalePwr 11.21 1.88 5.31 +2.02 + 61.4
30PerimtrSol 19 7.62 3.88 7.42 +2.82 + 61.3
31MariaDB .52 .20 .45 +.17 + 60.7
32ModineMfg 71 106.01 57.20 95.19 +35.49 + 59.4
33TutorPerini 14.69 7.83 14.46 +5.36 + 58.9
34BrghtSch 3.23 1.25 1.98 +.73 + 58.4
35ReposiTrak 72 17.32 9.66 15.85 +5.84 + 58.3
36BBVAArgnt 8.72 8.21 8.48 +3.12 + 58.2
37WmsSonoma 22 319.71 191.53 317.53+115.75 + 57.4
38SummitMid 28.70 15.56 28.07 +10.16 + 56.7
39KinsaleCap 45 548.47 334.10 524.74+189.83 +56.7
40Masoniteg 16 131.93 82.29 131.45 +46.79 + 55.3
41VaalcoEgy 12 7.05 4.03 6.97 +2.48 + 55.2
42ComfortSys 35 329.43 194.30 317.71+112.04 + 54.5
43OrigBARK 1.52 .74 1.24 +.43 + 53.8
44FidelisInsn 19.50 11.80 19.48 +6.81 + 53.7
45Celesticag 22 49.36 26.62 44.94 +15.66 + 53.5
46SpireGlblrs 19.40 6.38 12.00 +4.18 + 53.5
47DicksSporting 20 224.94 137.06 224.86 +77.91 +53.0
48NaviosMar 3 45.88 27.47 42.62 +14.66 + 52.4
49Innovidwt .09 .03 .05 +.02 + 50.0
50DellTchC 22 131.06 74.32 114.11 +37.61 + 49.2
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
2SequansCom 2.97 .39 .39 2.45 86.4
3Expressrs 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
4BakktHldg 2.38 .41 .46 1.77 79.4
5RubiconTcrs 1.95 .32 .40 1.45 78.2
6NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
7CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
8BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
9SpiritAirl 16.85 3.96 4.84 —11.55 70.5
10PinstrpHldg 12.00 2.85 3.25 7.65 70.2
11NYCmtyBcp 1 10.62 1.70 3.22 7.01 68.5
12BattrFutAcwt .12 .04 .04 .07 65.0
13SoloBrandA 6.23 2.02 2.17 3.99 64.8
14NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
15SOSLtd 5.27 1.30 1.69 2.91 63.3
16FinofAmwt .08 .01 .03 .05 62.5
17CanoHlthrs 6.03 1.74 2.30 3.57 60.8
18Entravision 8 4.41 1.33 1.64 2.53 60.7
19SunnovaEn 15.61 3.80 6.13 9.12 59.8
20Enviva 1.23 .25 .44 .56 55.8
21ProNatGass 40.70 12.28 12.86 —15.58 54.8
22OrigBARKwt .07 .03 .03 .04 54.4
23SESAIwt .19 .05 .08 .09 53.8
24AllurionTc 3.83 1.63 1.75 1.99 53.2
25LLFlooring 3.99 1.61 1.83 2.07 53.1
26PrUShtSemi 5.68 2.19 2.43 2.63 52.0
27B&NEduc 2.26 .52 .72 .77 51.4
28agilonhlth 13.28 4.44 6.10 6.45 51.4
29OppFi 5.13 2.35 2.50 2.62 51.2
30fuboTV 3.22 1.46 1.58 1.60 50.3
31ContainerStore 2.46 .95 1.14 1.14 50.0
32AmpriusTch 5.29 2.46 2.65 2.64 49.9
33ConcordMed 1.15 .38 .55 .55 49.7
34Skillsoftrs 17.90 7.37 9.00 8.58 48.8
35DirElAutVrs 43.00 20.72 23.45 —21.44 47.8
36XpengADR 14.43 7.61 7.68 6.91 47.4
37DouglEllim 3.02 1.50 1.58 1.37 46.4
38MethodeEl 4 22.74 11.21 12.18 —10.55 46.4
39GenieEngy 5 29.56 14.52 15.08 —13.05 46.4
40SurfAirMobn 1.55 .77 .84 .71 45.6
41AmerWell 1.56 .79 .81 .68 45.6
42DxSOXBear 7.23 2.76 3.21 2.61 44.8
43iHuman 3.18 1.68 1.70 1.37 44.6
44BigLots 1 8.29 3.49 4.33 3.46 44.4
45MultiPlan 1.46 .66 .81 .63 43.7
46StemInc 3.100 1.73 2.19 1.69 43.6
47Innovate 1.24 .57 .70 .53 43.0
48Medifast 3 70.58 34.09 38.32 —28.90 43.0
49YatsenHldgrs 2.22 1.99 2.11 1.55 42.3
50VirginGalac 2.54 1.33 1.48 .97 39.6
—————————

