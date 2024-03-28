UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|28.57
|+18.91
|+195.8
|2GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+176.7
|3NuScalePwwt
|1.90
|.21
|.80
|+.49
|+158.1
|4NuvationBio
|4.16
|1.43
|3.64
|+2.13
|+141.1
|5DWavQntm
|2.44
|.68
|2.04
|+1.16
|+131.8
|6Sweetgreen
|26.15
|9.66
|25.26
|+13.96
|+123.5
|7HyliionHld
|1.96
|.80
|1.76
|+.95
|+116.2
|8HippoHldg
|19.76
|7.75
|18.27
|+9.15
|+100.3
|9Kaman
|45.94
|21.85
|45.87
|+21.92
|+
|91.5
|10MediaAlph
|22.81
|10.26
|20.37
|+9.22
|+
|82.7
|11ProUltSemi
|113.46
|48.17
|99.16
|+44.74
|+
|82.2
|12GaotuTeched
|8.42
|2.100
|6.55
|+2.93
|+
|80.9
|13VistraEnrn
|19
|73.05
|37.77
|69.65
|+31.13
|+
|80.8
|14LiCycle
|1.92
|.35
|1.03
|+.45
|+
|76.1
|15HimsHersHl
|17.16
|8.09
|15.47
|+6.57
|+
|73.8
|16VertivHldg
|86.63
|44.31
|81.67
|+33.64
|+
|70.0
|17Similarweb
|9.76
|5.07
|9.00
|+3.67
|+
|68.9
|18ArisWtrSol
|24
|14.38
|7.74
|14.15
|+5.76
|+
|68.7
|19BancoMacro
|9
|54.67
|24.41
|48.18
|+19.48
|+
|67.9
|20CarvanaA
|94.04
|40.21
|87.91
|+34.97
|+
|66.1
|21Innovid
|2.49
|1.25
|2.49
|+.99
|+
|66.0
|22OrionGrpHoldg
|9.84
|4.41
|8.20
|+3.26
|+
|66.0
|23VertAerosp
|1.25
|.51
|1.14
|+.45
|+
|65.7
|24HeritageIns
|11.07
|5.51
|10.65
|+4.13
|+
|63.3
|25CAVAGrpn
|71.50
|39.05
|70.05
|+27.07
|+
|63.0
|26EMCORGp
|26
|354.73
|209.31
|350.20+134.77
|+
|62.6
|27PrSUlShtN
|176.97
|65.01
|156.70
|+60.29
|+
|62.5
|28OscarHlth
|18.55
|8.44
|14.87
|+5.72
|+
|62.5
|29NuScalePwr
|11.21
|1.88
|5.31
|+2.02
|+
|61.4
|30PerimtrSol
|19
|7.62
|3.88
|7.42
|+2.82
|+
|61.3
|31MariaDB
|.52
|.20
|.45
|+.17
|+
|60.7
|32ModineMfg
|71
|106.01
|57.20
|95.19
|+35.49
|+
|59.4
|33TutorPerini
|14.69
|7.83
|14.46
|+5.36
|+
|58.9
|34BrghtSch
|3.23
|1.25
|1.98
|+.73
|+
|58.4
|35ReposiTrak
|72
|17.32
|9.66
|15.85
|+5.84
|+
|58.3
|36BBVAArgnt
|8.72
|8.21
|8.48
|+3.12
|+
|58.2
|37WmsSonoma
|22
|319.71
|191.53
|317.53+115.75
|+
|57.4
|38SummitMid
|28.70
|15.56
|28.07
|+10.16
|+
|56.7
|39KinsaleCap
|45
|548.47
|334.10
|524.74+189.83
|+56.7
|40Masoniteg
|16
|131.93
|82.29
|131.45
|+46.79
|+
|55.3
|41VaalcoEgy
|12
|7.05
|4.03
|6.97
|+2.48
|+
|55.2
|42ComfortSys
|35
|329.43
|194.30
|317.71+112.04
|+
|54.5
|43OrigBARK
|1.52
|.74
|1.24
|+.43
|+
|53.8
|44FidelisInsn
|19.50
|11.80
|19.48
|+6.81
|+
|53.7
|45Celesticag
|22
|49.36
|26.62
|44.94
|+15.66
|+
|53.5
|46SpireGlblrs
|19.40
|6.38
|12.00
|+4.18
|+
|53.5
|47DicksSporting
|20
|224.94
|137.06
|224.86
|+77.91
|+53.0
|48NaviosMar
|3
|45.88
|27.47
|42.62
|+14.66
|+
|52.4
|49Innovidwt
|.09
|.03
|.05
|+.02
|+
|50.0
|50DellTchC
|22
|131.06
|74.32
|114.11
|+37.61
|+
|49.2
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|2SequansCom
|2.97
|.39
|.39
|—
|2.45
|—
|86.4
|3Expressrs
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|4BakktHldg
|2.38
|.41
|.46
|—
|1.77
|—
|79.4
|5RubiconTcrs
|1.95
|.32
|.40
|—
|1.45
|—
|78.2
|6NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|7CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|8BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|9SpiritAirl
|16.85
|3.96
|4.84
|—11.55
|—
|70.5
|10PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|2.85
|3.25
|—
|7.65
|—
|70.2
|11NYCmtyBcp
|1
|10.62
|1.70
|3.22
|—
|7.01
|—
|68.5
|12BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.04
|.04
|—
|.07
|—
|65.0
|13SoloBrandA
|6.23
|2.02
|2.17
|—
|3.99
|—
|64.8
|14NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|15SOSLtd
|5.27
|1.30
|1.69
|—
|2.91
|—
|63.3
|16FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.03
|—
|.05
|—
|62.5
|17CanoHlthrs
|6.03
|1.74
|2.30
|—
|3.57
|—
|60.8
|18Entravision
|8
|4.41
|1.33
|1.64
|—
|2.53
|—
|60.7
|19SunnovaEn
|15.61
|3.80
|6.13
|—
|9.12
|—
|59.8
|20Enviva
|1.23
|.25
|.44
|—
|.56
|—
|55.8
|21ProNatGass
|40.70
|12.28
|12.86
|—15.58
|—
|54.8
|22OrigBARKwt
|.07
|.03
|.03
|—
|.04
|—
|54.4
|23SESAIwt
|.19
|.05
|.08
|—
|.09
|—
|53.8
|24AllurionTc
|3.83
|1.63
|1.75
|—
|1.99
|—
|53.2
|25LLFlooring
|3.99
|1.61
|1.83
|—
|2.07
|—
|53.1
|26PrUShtSemi
|5.68
|2.19
|2.43
|—
|2.63
|—
|52.0
|27B&NEduc
|2.26
|.52
|.72
|—
|.77
|—
|51.4
|28agilonhlth
|13.28
|4.44
|6.10
|—
|6.45
|—
|51.4
|29OppFi
|5.13
|2.35
|2.50
|—
|2.62
|—
|51.2
|30fuboTV
|3.22
|1.46
|1.58
|—
|1.60
|—
|50.3
|31ContainerStore
|2.46
|.95
|1.14
|—
|1.14
|—
|50.0
|32AmpriusTch
|5.29
|2.46
|2.65
|—
|2.64
|—
|49.9
|33ConcordMed
|1.15
|.38
|.55
|—
|.55
|—
|49.7
|34Skillsoftrs
|17.90
|7.37
|9.00
|—
|8.58
|—
|48.8
|35DirElAutVrs
|43.00
|20.72
|23.45
|—21.44
|—
|47.8
|36XpengADR
|14.43
|7.61
|7.68
|—
|6.91
|—
|47.4
|37DouglEllim
|3.02
|1.50
|1.58
|—
|1.37
|—
|46.4
|38MethodeEl
|4
|22.74
|11.21
|12.18
|—10.55
|—
|46.4
|39GenieEngy
|5
|29.56
|14.52
|15.08
|—13.05
|—
|46.4
|40SurfAirMobn
|1.55
|.77
|.84
|—
|.71
|—
|45.6
|41AmerWell
|1.56
|.79
|.81
|—
|.68
|—
|45.6
|42DxSOXBear
|7.23
|2.76
|3.21
|—
|2.61
|—
|44.8
|43iHuman
|3.18
|1.68
|1.70
|—
|1.37
|—
|44.6
|44BigLots
|1
|8.29
|3.49
|4.33
|—
|3.46
|—
|44.4
|45MultiPlan
|1.46
|.66
|.81
|—
|.63
|—
|43.7
|46StemInc
|3.100
|1.73
|2.19
|—
|1.69
|—
|43.6
|47Innovate
|1.24
|.57
|.70
|—
|.53
|—
|43.0
|48Medifast
|3
|70.58
|34.09
|38.32
|—28.90
|—
|43.0
|49YatsenHldgrs
|2.22
|1.99
|2.11
|—
|1.55
|—
|42.3
|50VirginGalac
|2.54
|1.33
|1.48
|—
|.97
|—
|39.6
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.