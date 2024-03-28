Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1VerbTechwt .30 .00 .04 +.04 +1266.7
2AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .45 +.41 +1004.9
3Palladynepf .24 .01 .05 +.05 +940.0
4ElevaOncol 5.50 .51 5.13 +4.59 +855.3
5bioAffinitywt .86 .05 .77 +.68 +789.5
6SoundHnd 5.98 .23 2.94 +2.61 +780.2
7RailVisionwt .45 .04 .15 +.13 +733.3
8GlblInvestwt .03 .01 .02 +.02 +700.0
9OceanBiowt .70 .02 .29 +.25 +668.4
10SwviHldgA 14.72 1.44 11.85 +10.18 +607.9
11Biofronterwt .08 .01 .07 +.06 +580.0
12SKGrOppwt .65 .06 .47 +.40 +571.4
13CorbusPhr 49.87 5.67 39.24 +33.20 +549.7
14LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
15PrjctEnrgwt .16 .02 .15 +.13 +500.0
16LandosBiors 21.87 3.75 21.48 +17.82 +486.9
17RootIncA 61.50 7.22 61.08 +50.60 +482.8
18OceanBioA 7.79 .52 3.79 +3.13 +473.5
19EnvoyMedwt .32 .01 .11 +.09 +435.0
20Trumpwt 34.50 5.01 27.40 +22.21 +427.9
21FitellCorpn 8.78 .88 7.91 +6.38 +417.0
22AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
23JanOneInc 3.20 .50 2.63 +2.08 +373.9
24Evergreenwt .25 .02 .09 +.07 +350.0
25BeamrImg 34.94 1.37 6.45 +5.00 +344.8
26DaveIncA 43.99 7.73 37.14 +28.76 +342.9
27VikingThera 99.41 17.23 82.00 +63.39 +340.6
28BoneBiolwt 24.07 2.87 17.20 +13.28 +338.8
29VisionSenwt .05 .01 .03 +.02 +333.3
30VincerxPh 9.37 .100 5.06 +3.88 +328.8
31Spectairewt .07 .01 .03 +.02 +316.7
32SezzleIncn 100.00 16.23 84.49 +63.97 +311.7
33InsprTcOxwt .85 .14 .69 +.52 +305.9
34JiuziHld 3.60 .60 3.49 +2.62 +301.1
35KairousAcwt .02 .01 .02 +.02 +300.0
36LAMFGlIwt .15 .02 .10 +.08 +300.0
37Beyondsprng 4.00 .78 3.57 +2.67 +296.7
38AirshipAIn 14.32 1.34 6.59 +4.89 +287.6
39AptorumGp 5 17.49 1.35 9.49 +7.04 +287.5
40JasperTherrs 31.00 6.41 29.36 +21.47 +272.1
41DaveIncwt .11 .01 .06 +.04 +266.7
42CardiffOnc 6.42 1.44 5.34 +3.86 +260.8
43LongbrdPh 28.15 16.20 21.60 +15.57 +258.2
44SupMicCmp
79 1229.00 275.88 1010.03+725.77 +255.3
45TrumpMedia 71.93 16.90 61.96 +44.46 +254.1
46NwAmsPhwt 14.67 2.92 11.04 +7.91 +252.7
47JanuxTher 58.69 7.79 37.65 +26.92 +250.9
48Nexalin 1.90 .25 1.40 +.100 +245.7
49GeneDxArs 12.24 2.47 9.13 +6.38 +232.0
50PHPVntwt .04 .01 .02 +.02 +228.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1C3isInchn .69 .03 .04 .50 93.4
2GamidaCell .49 .04 .04 .38 91.3
3HWHIntl 4.79 .82 .95 9.35 90.8
4MovellaHld .70 .06 .06 .54 89.8
5Aclarionrs 6.75 .27 .33 2.87 89.7
6TransCoders 7.20 .56 .68 5.92 89.7
7ChknSouppf 6.00 .41 .49 4.00 89.1
8TruGolfA 11.82 1.11 1.28 —10.37 89.0
9Pineapple .64 .05 .07 .52 88.5
10JeffsBrand 5.29 .29 .37 2.68 87.9
11SiNtxTch .43 .04 .05 .33 86.9
12InspireVetAn .50 .03 .05 .30 86.7
13Worksportwt .22 .02 .03 .17 86.4
14BeneficntAn .51 .06 .07 .42 86.2
15BioSigTchrs 4.75 .26 .66 4.09 86.1
16Cingulaters 8.90 1.00 1.10 6.55 85.6
17FaradyFutrs .74 .09 .10 .59 85.6
18YumanityTh 3.80 .41 .53 3.11 85.5
19Perasors 11.08 1.23 1.62 9.58 85.5
20GlMofyMetan 5.52 .65 .82 4.76 85.3
21Volconrs 7.88 .57 .68 3.78 84.7
22AN2Thera 22.22 2.72 3.25 —17.24 84.1
23ZoomcarHld 7.61 .56 .61 3.08 83.4
24Biolasehrs 1.19 .13 .19 .93 83.1
25Gryphonrs 9.00 1.25 1.49 7.21 82.9
26SummtWi .12 .02 .02 .10 82.1
27SMXSecArs .71 .12 .13 .58 81.8
28RevelBioscrs 25.26 2.22 2.74 —12.29 81.8
29TenaxTherrs 22.88 3.48 4.24 —17.76 80.7
30AmylyxPh 4 19.95 2.67 2.84 —11.88 80.7
31QuoinPhrrs 6.18 .80 .95 3.96 80.6
32HubCybrwt .29 .05 .06 .24 80.0
33WWInternatl 8.74 1.59 1.85 6.90 78.9
34JOANN .62 .08 .10 .35 78.3
35NuvveHldrs 7.27 .74 1.10 3.90 78.0
36SunshBio .29 .04 .06 .21 77.6
37KaixinAutrs .90 .18 .20 .68 77.4
38iRobot 38.87 7.82 8.76 —29.94 77.4
39LuxUrban 6.88 1.31 1.38 4.59 76.9
40AlphaTcGpn 16.50 2.67 2.99 9.71 76.5
41RlGoodFood 1.64 .30 .36 1.16 76.3
42RichTchRobt 12.29 1.26 1.42 4.53 76.1
43Longeveronrs 14.30 2.92 3.25 —10.35 76.1
44SunshBiowt .30 .04 .05 .15 76.0
45GRIIDInfrn 9.66 .92 1.32 4.15 75.8
46TritiumDCFC .22 .05 .05 .17 75.5
47Momentusrs 1.78 .41 .43 1.30 75.0
48AccelDiaghrs 4.24 .83 .99 2.93 74.7
49LumiraDx .06 .02 .02 .05 74.6
50ChargeEnt .34 .02 .03 .09 74.6
—————————

