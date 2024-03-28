UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1VerbTechwt
|.30
|.00
|.04
|+.04
|+1266.7
|2AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.45
|+.41
|+1004.9
|3Palladynepf
|.24
|.01
|.05
|+.05
|+940.0
|4ElevaOncol
|5.50
|.51
|5.13
|+4.59
|+855.3
|5bioAffinitywt
|.86
|.05
|.77
|+.68
|+789.5
|6SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|2.94
|+2.61
|+780.2
|7RailVisionwt
|.45
|.04
|.15
|+.13
|+733.3
|8GlblInvestwt
|.03
|.01
|.02
|+.02
|+700.0
|9OceanBiowt
|.70
|.02
|.29
|+.25
|+668.4
|10SwviHldgA
|14.72
|1.44
|11.85
|+10.18
|+607.9
|11Biofronterwt
|.08
|.01
|.07
|+.06
|+580.0
|12SKGrOppwt
|.65
|.06
|.47
|+.40
|+571.4
|13CorbusPhr
|49.87
|5.67
|39.24
|+33.20
|+549.7
|14LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|15PrjctEnrgwt
|.16
|.02
|.15
|+.13
|+500.0
|16LandosBiors
|21.87
|3.75
|21.48
|+17.82
|+486.9
|17RootIncA
|61.50
|7.22
|61.08
|+50.60
|+482.8
|18OceanBioA
|7.79
|.52
|3.79
|+3.13
|+473.5
|19EnvoyMedwt
|.32
|.01
|.11
|+.09
|+435.0
|20Trumpwt
|34.50
|5.01
|27.40
|+22.21
|+427.9
|21FitellCorpn
|8.78
|.88
|7.91
|+6.38
|+417.0
|22AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|23JanOneInc
|3.20
|.50
|2.63
|+2.08
|+373.9
|24Evergreenwt
|.25
|.02
|.09
|+.07
|+350.0
|25BeamrImg
|34.94
|1.37
|6.45
|+5.00
|+344.8
|26DaveIncA
|43.99
|7.73
|37.14
|+28.76
|+342.9
|27VikingThera
|99.41
|17.23
|82.00
|+63.39
|+340.6
|28BoneBiolwt
|24.07
|2.87
|17.20
|+13.28
|+338.8
|29VisionSenwt
|.05
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+333.3
|30VincerxPh
|9.37
|.100
|5.06
|+3.88
|+328.8
|31Spectairewt
|.07
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+316.7
|32SezzleIncn
|100.00
|16.23
|84.49
|+63.97
|+311.7
|33InsprTcOxwt
|.85
|.14
|.69
|+.52
|+305.9
|34JiuziHld
|3.60
|.60
|3.49
|+2.62
|+301.1
|35KairousAcwt
|.02
|.01
|.02
|+.02
|+300.0
|36LAMFGlIwt
|.15
|.02
|.10
|+.08
|+300.0
|37Beyondsprng
|4.00
|.78
|3.57
|+2.67
|+296.7
|38AirshipAIn
|14.32
|1.34
|6.59
|+4.89
|+287.6
|39AptorumGp
|5
|17.49
|1.35
|9.49
|+7.04
|+287.5
|40JasperTherrs
|31.00
|6.41
|29.36
|+21.47
|+272.1
|41DaveIncwt
|.11
|.01
|.06
|+.04
|+266.7
|42CardiffOnc
|6.42
|1.44
|5.34
|+3.86
|+260.8
|43LongbrdPh
|28.15
|16.20
|21.60
|+15.57
|+258.2
|44SupMicCmp
|
|79
|1229.00
|275.88
|1010.03+725.77
|+255.3
|45TrumpMedia
|71.93
|16.90
|61.96
|+44.46
|+254.1
|46NwAmsPhwt
|14.67
|2.92
|11.04
|+7.91
|+252.7
|47JanuxTher
|58.69
|7.79
|37.65
|+26.92
|+250.9
|48Nexalin
|1.90
|.25
|1.40
|+.100
|+245.7
|49GeneDxArs
|12.24
|2.47
|9.13
|+6.38
|+232.0
|50PHPVntwt
|.04
|.01
|.02
|+.02
|+228.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1C3isInchn
|.69
|.03
|.04
|—
|.50
|—
|93.4
|2GamidaCell
|.49
|.04
|.04
|—
|.38
|—
|91.3
|3HWHIntl
|4.79
|.82
|.95
|—
|9.35
|—
|90.8
|4MovellaHld
|.70
|.06
|.06
|—
|.54
|—
|89.8
|5Aclarionrs
|6.75
|.27
|.33
|—
|2.87
|—
|89.7
|6TransCoders
|7.20
|.56
|.68
|—
|5.92
|—
|89.7
|7ChknSouppf
|6.00
|.41
|.49
|—
|4.00
|—
|89.1
|8TruGolfA
|11.82
|1.11
|1.28
|—10.37
|—
|89.0
|9Pineapple
|.64
|.05
|.07
|—
|.52
|—
|88.5
|10JeffsBrand
|5.29
|.29
|.37
|—
|2.68
|—
|87.9
|11SiNtxTch
|.43
|.04
|.05
|—
|.33
|—
|86.9
|12InspireVetAn
|.50
|.03
|.05
|—
|.30
|—
|86.7
|13Worksportwt
|.22
|.02
|.03
|—
|.17
|—
|86.4
|14BeneficntAn
|.51
|.06
|.07
|—
|.42
|—
|86.2
|15BioSigTchrs
|4.75
|.26
|.66
|—
|4.09
|—
|86.1
|16Cingulaters
|8.90
|1.00
|1.10
|—
|6.55
|—
|85.6
|17FaradyFutrs
|.74
|.09
|.10
|—
|.59
|—
|85.6
|18YumanityTh
|3.80
|.41
|.53
|—
|3.11
|—
|85.5
|19Perasors
|11.08
|1.23
|1.62
|—
|9.58
|—
|85.5
|20GlMofyMetan
|5.52
|.65
|.82
|—
|4.76
|—
|85.3
|21Volconrs
|7.88
|.57
|.68
|—
|3.78
|—
|84.7
|22AN2Thera
|22.22
|2.72
|3.25
|—17.24
|—
|84.1
|23ZoomcarHld
|7.61
|.56
|.61
|—
|3.08
|—
|83.4
|24Biolasehrs
|1.19
|.13
|.19
|—
|.93
|—
|83.1
|25Gryphonrs
|9.00
|1.25
|1.49
|—
|7.21
|—
|82.9
|26SummtWi
|.12
|.02
|.02
|—
|.10
|—
|82.1
|27SMXSecArs
|.71
|.12
|.13
|—
|.58
|—
|81.8
|28RevelBioscrs
|25.26
|2.22
|2.74
|—12.29
|—
|81.8
|29TenaxTherrs
|22.88
|3.48
|4.24
|—17.76
|—
|80.7
|30AmylyxPh
|4
|19.95
|2.67
|2.84
|—11.88
|—
|80.7
|31QuoinPhrrs
|6.18
|.80
|.95
|—
|3.96
|—
|80.6
|32HubCybrwt
|.29
|.05
|.06
|—
|.24
|—
|80.0
|33WWInternatl
|8.74
|1.59
|1.85
|—
|6.90
|—
|78.9
|34JOANN
|.62
|.08
|.10
|—
|.35
|—
|78.3
|35NuvveHldrs
|7.27
|.74
|1.10
|—
|3.90
|—
|78.0
|36SunshBio
|.29
|.04
|.06
|—
|.21
|—
|77.6
|37KaixinAutrs
|.90
|.18
|.20
|—
|.68
|—
|77.4
|38iRobot
|38.87
|7.82
|8.76
|—29.94
|—
|77.4
|39LuxUrban
|6.88
|1.31
|1.38
|—
|4.59
|—
|76.9
|40AlphaTcGpn
|16.50
|2.67
|2.99
|—
|9.71
|—
|76.5
|41RlGoodFood
|1.64
|.30
|.36
|—
|1.16
|—
|76.3
|42RichTchRobt
|12.29
|1.26
|1.42
|—
|4.53
|—
|76.1
|43Longeveronrs
|14.30
|2.92
|3.25
|—10.35
|—
|76.1
|44SunshBiowt
|.30
|.04
|.05
|—
|.15
|—
|76.0
|45GRIIDInfrn
|9.66
|.92
|1.32
|—
|4.15
|—
|75.8
|46TritiumDCFC
|.22
|.05
|.05
|—
|.17
|—
|75.5
|47Momentusrs
|1.78
|.41
|.43
|—
|1.30
|—
|75.0
|48AccelDiaghrs
|4.24
|.83
|.99
|—
|2.93
|—
|74.7
|49LumiraDx
|.06
|.02
|.02
|—
|.05
|—
|74.6
|50ChargeEnt
|.34
|.02
|.03
|—
|.09
|—
|74.6
|—————————
