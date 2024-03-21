The Top Real Estate Companies in Texas

Hot tech industries and diverse economies are fueling housing demand in Texas, home to the nation’s fastest growing housing markets…

Hot tech industries and diverse economies are fueling housing demand in Texas, home to the nation’s fastest growing housing markets in 2024, according to a forecast by the National Association of Realtors. Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to be the nation’s top two markets based on demand, while Houston ranked sixth.

The average home value in Texas is about $298,624, reports Zillow. That’s about a 0.1% decrease from a year ago. But home prices can vary substantially from one metro area within the state to another.

The median home price in Houston, for example, is $264,626. The median home price in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is $307,990. And in Austin, the median home price is even higher at $4,533,719. It’s a different story in the northern part of the state, however: Amarillo’s median home price is just $194,790.

Robust population and job growth are fueling new construction in Texas’ top three metro areas. While prices in the cities are expected to remain steady, smaller towns like Lamesa and Dumas in northwest Texas might see price corrections, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

The combination of warmer weather and no state income tax could make Texas an ideal spot to plant roots, whether you’re still working or are looking for a place to retire.

No matter where you decide to settle down in Texas, it’s important to find the right real estate company to help with your home search. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Texas by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— Ben Caballero — HomesUSA.com

— The Loken Group Inc.

— Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group

— The Heyl Group

— The Franklin Team

— The Rhodes Team

— The Matthews Team

— Mark Dimas Team

— Alex Perry

— Detwiler + Wood Group

Ben Caballero — HomeUSA.com

Having worked with more than 60 homebuilders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a known for being one of the most productive real estate agents in the world. Three times, Cabellero was awarded the Guinness World Records title as selling the highest number of homes in the world — his most recent recognized year being 2020, when he sold 6,438 homes. A former homebuilder, Caballero hosts the podcast series “Lessons from the #1 ranked Real Estate Agent in the World.” He earned more $3 billion in sales in 2023, with his online platform assisting homebuyers looking for homes in the major metropolitan areas as well as Abilene, Texas.

The Loken Group Inc.

The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Platinum office, works with homebuyers in all nine counties in the greater Houston area. The Loken Group was ranked by RealTrends as the No. 1 Large Team in Houston in 2023 based on volume, with $756 million in sales. The team is comprised of over 30 specialists and operates out of Houston.

Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group

After a successful start with RE/MAX in 2012, Levi Rodgers formed the the Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group in 2016 and spun off from RE/MAX in 2020. Based in San Antonio, the Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group also offers service coverage locally in Austin and Killeen. The firm has grown to 250 licensed agents and earned $732 million in sales in 2023.

The Heyl Group

The Heyl Group at Keller Williams has more than 10 years of experience and has worked with more than 7,000 customers in central Texas. Based in Austin, the team focuses on neighborhoods including Cedar Creek, Lakeway, Manor, Elgin and Cedar Park. The Heyl Group earned $607 million in sales in 2023.

The Franklin Team

The Franklin Team, which is affiliated with eXp Realty, closed roughly 1,400 homes totaling over $593 million in sales in 2023. Based in Katy, the team of nearly 50 professionals serves buyers in communities ranging from Magnolia to Sugar Land to Deer Park and many more.

The Rhodes Team

The Rhodes Team is a North Texas real estate firm serving areas including Plano, Allen, Highland Village and McKinney. Based in Flower Mound, the team consists of more than 40 professionals who closed $591 million in sales in 2023. The Rhodes Team is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Penfed Realty Texas.

The Matthews Team

The Matthews Team, which is affiliated with RE/MAX, has over 25 years of real estate experience. The team of 13 works out of Spring, and its founders have been deeply entrenched in the real estate market since the late 1980s. In 2023, the team earned $390 million in sales.

Mark Dimas Team

With more than two decades of experience, Mark Dimas leads a staff of 27 serving the greater Houston area. Based in Cypress, the firm helps clients buy and sell homes in Sugar Land, Galveston and Pearland, among many other neighborhoods in the Houston area. In addition to homebuying and selling, the team also provides property management services for landlords. In 2023, Mark Dimas Team earned $320 million in sales.

Alex Perry

Based in Dallas, Alex Perry earned $303 million in sales in 2023. With more than a decade of affiliation with Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Perry is experienced in high-end home sales, representing both sellers and buyers. He specializes in the Park Cities, Preston Hollow and surrounding neighborhoods.

Detwiler + Wood Group

Detwiler + Wood Group, a team affiliated with Compass Real Estate, achieved over $300 million in sales for 2023. Detwiler + Wood Group has operated in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since January 2018. The team consists of nine agents and operates out of Dallas.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Texas might start with one of the firms above, depending on what part of the state you’re looking at.

Ultimately, you’ll want someone who not only knows the area inside and out, but who also listens to what you’re looking for, is mindful of your budget, and is generally communicative and easy to work with.

Update 03/22/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.